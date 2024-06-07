"India-Australia Dosti will continue to prosper": EAM Jaishankar thanks Senator Wong for wishing PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude on Friday for a fruitful conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Senator Penny Wong, and also for her good wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

In their exchange, Jaishankar emphasised his confidence in the enduring strength of the India-Australia friendship, affirming his commitment to its continued prosperity.

"Good to talk to Penny Wong today. Appreciate her good wishes for the third tenure of the Modi Government. Confident that India-Australia Dosti will continue to prosper," said Jaishankar in a post X.

PM Modi is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the parliamentary elections.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

With PM Modi registering his win for the third consecutive term, wishes from global leaders came pouring in.

In a diplomatic exchange marked by warm congratulations and shared commitments, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday engaged in a promising conversation following PM Modi's recent election triumph.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel on Thursday, Netanyahu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on his resounding victory.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his election victory. The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights in the near future," said Office of the Prime Minister of Israel.

A day ago, Netanyahu extended wishes to Prime Minister Modi on being re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha polls.

Wishing PM Modi, Netanyahu said, "I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term."

"May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !" the Israeli PM wrote on X.

Other leaders also congratulated PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

