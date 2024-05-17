India, Australia, Indonesia conduct trilateral maritime security workshop

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 17 : The second edition of India, Australia, Indonesia Trilateral Maritime Security Workshop (TMSW) concluded on Friday after discussing the ongoing maritime security challenges and opportunities for collaboration between the three maritime neighbours in the region.

"The theme of the workshop was 'Indian Ocean Region: Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Regional Maritime Security', which was chosen to discuss ongoing maritime security challenges and opportunities for collaboration between the three maritime neighbours in the region," the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The exercise was conducted from May 15 to 17 May, at INS Dronacharya, Kochi, India.

"The Workshop was conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Naval Command and witnessed participation of delegates from the three participating Navies," the release added.

The workshop was presided over by RAdm Nirbhay Bapna, ACNS (FCI), and Co-Chaired by Cmde Paul O'Grady, Commodore Flotillas from Royal Australian Navy, FAdm Heri Triwibowo, Assistant for Operations to CIC Indonesian Fleet Command from TNI (AL) and Cmde Manmeet S Khurana, Cmde (Foreign Cooperation) from Indian Navy.

During the Workshop, discussions were centered on a wide array of topics, canvasing present day opportunities and challenges in the IOR, including Information Exchange mechanisms and capabilities of IFC-IOR, Maritime Domain Awareness, non-traditional and illicit maritime activities, Maritime Law enforcement, capability enhancement and capacity building, avenues for enhancing interoperability and cooperation etc.

During the workshop, Talks were also delivered by RAdm Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Naval Command and RAdm Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training.

A visit to Indian Naval training facilities at Kochi and M/s Cochin Shipyard Limited was also organised for the delegates from Australian and Indonesian Navies during the workshop.

