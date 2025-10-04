India, Australia to hold Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 from October 13-26

New Delhi [India], October 4 : The fourth edition of India and Australia's bilateral military exercise 'AUSTRAHIND 2025' will be held from October 13 to 26 at Irwin Barracks in Perth, Australia, according to an Indian Army statement released on Saturday.

The joint exercise aims "to further strengthen the operational capabilities of both the armies in undertaking joint Company level operations in urban and semi-urban terrain, under the United Nations mandate reflecting the shared commitment towards global peace and security."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1974365255938814144

In a post on X, the Army wrote, "Exercise #AUSTRAHIND 2025: The Fourth edition of the Joint Bilateral Military Exercise #AUSTRAHIND between #India and #Australia will be conducted from 13-26 October 2025 at the Irwin Barracks, Perth, #Australia."

"The exercise aims to further strengthen the operational capabilities of both the armies in undertaking joint Company-level operations in urban & semi-urban terrain, under the United Nations mandate reflecting the shared commitment towards global peace and security. said the Indian army," the post added.

The third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, 'AustraHind', concluded in November 2024 at the Foreign Training Node in Maharashtra's Pune, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The two-week training programme, designed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of the two nations, was held from November 8 to 21.

According to an official statement, participants practised combat scenarios such as raiding a hostile target and administering combat first aid to injured soldiers. These drills aim to improve coordination and build mutual understanding between the Indian and Australian forces.

As part of the exercise's social and cultural activities, both contingents participated in an excursion to the historic Sinhagad Fort near Pune, providing a cultural and historical experience.

The Australian contingent also had the opportunity to visit the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, Pune, on 12 November 2024, the statement said.

The exercise was started in 2022 in Rajasthan and has since then become an annual event, which is conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor