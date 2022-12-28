India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon, says Dhaka Commerce Minister

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that among three border haats, which are trading posts on Bangladesh-India border and were closed due to the pandemic, one of them is operational and another one will open soon, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

After the Bangladesh-India Commerce Minister level meeting, Munshi held a press conference here where he said that in response to India's suggestion for reopening the bordering haats, Dhaka said that there are efforts to reopen the border haats.

Notably, the Bangladesh-India Commerce Minister level meeting was held on December 22-23 in New Delhi.

In the conference, Munshi also said that India has agreed to supply seven essential items, including rice, wheat, sugar, and onion, to Bangladesh as per the country's demand, BSS reported.

"Annual quota facility has been sought to India for importing major essential items like rice, wheat, sugar, and onion to face the possible food crisis. They (India) have agreed to fix such quota as per our requirement," he said.

Regarding the Annual quota, Munshi said that India has apprised the Bangladesh delegation that they would fix the quota within the next two months after reviewing the actual demand of Bangladesh.

He informed that during the meeting, Bangladesh requested India to withdraw the anti-dumping duty imposed earlier in 2017 on the Bangladeshi Jute-made goods.

"In response, they (India) have assured us of actively considering the matter," BSS quoted Tipu as saying.

The minister said both Bangladesh and India have agreed to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) within the shortest possible time. "Hopefully such an agreement will be signed very soon."

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in a statement said that both countries agreed to start talks for a trade deal at an early date.

"Both sides agreed to start the CEPA discussions at an early date," the release added.

"A Joint feasibility study on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has been carried out after the two countries agreed for exploring a bilateral FTA. The study confirmed the CEPA would provide a sound basis for substantial enhancement of trade and commercial partnership between the two countries," the commerce ministry said.

Further, both sides agreed that CEPA will create new jobs, raise living standards, and provide wider social and economic opportunities in India and Bangladesh. In addition, the partnership would establish reliable and sustainable Regional Value Chains (RVCs).

Both sides agreed to work together in order to resolve the issues raised during the course of the meeting and ensure that the outcomes expected in the Joint Statement by the two leaders, PM Narendra Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina, in September 2022 are achieved in letter and spirit at the earliest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor