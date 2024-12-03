India, Bangladesh have many inter-dependencies, we want to build on them: India's envoy Pranay Verma

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 3 : India has wide-ranging, multi-faceted relationship with Bangladesh and India wants to build on inter-dependencies for mutual benefit, India's envoy in Dhaka said on Tuesday.

"We have wide-ranging relationship, multi-faceted relationship and as I have said you cannot reduce it to one issue or one agenda. We are working across so many issues. We really want to build a positive, stable, constructive relationship moving forward. So many things we are doing. There are so many inter-dependencies we have and we want to build on those inter-dependencies to mutual benefits. We will keep ensuring our co-operation benefits our two peoples," Pranay Verma, Indian high Commissioner in Bangladesh, told the reporters after meeting with Bangladesh's Acting Foreign Secretary, Riaz Hamidullah.

"Number of positive developments have taken place in our relationship in the last few months, whether it is trade, it is power transmission, supply of essential commodities. We have maintained lot of positive momentum in our relationship," the Indian envoy added.

India has earlier expressed its concern over issues concerning minorities in Bangladesh.

"We are willing to engage with Interim Government of Bangladesh and we remain interested in working with the Government of Bangladesh to fulfill our shared aspirations for peace, security and development," Verma said.

The remarks came after Verma was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a day after breach at the premises of the Bangladesh acting High Commission in Agartala, reported Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star.

India had yesterday termed as "deeply regrettable" the incident of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

"Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

The situation in Bangladesh has seen violence against minority communities and arrest of a spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges.

India had earlier expressed deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," MEA had said in a statement on November 26.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," the statement added.

