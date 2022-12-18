India, Bangladesh have "umbilical connection": B'desh air chief

To mark the successful culmination of the training of Flight Cadets of Flying and Ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force, a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad on Friday.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force was the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade. The presence of Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan underscored the "strong bilateral ties" between India and Bangladesh. His presence made the Combined Graduation Parade "unique" as it was the first time that the parade was reviewed by a Foreign Service Chief, according to the press release issued by Defence PRO.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command and Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy received Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan.

During the CGP, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan said that IAF is keeping pace with changing environment and has an improvised curriculum to train resilient, dynamic and field-ready officers.

In his address, the Bangladesh Air Force Chief stressed that India and Bangladesh have an "umbilical connection." He stressed that the connection has been "more profound" since Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971.

Air Chief Marshal Hannan recalled the contribution of India and the Indian Air Force during the 1971 war. He stated that Bangladesh Air Force was born on the "soil of this beautiful country, at Dimapur on September 28, 1971." He stressed that both countries have an understanding of mutual trust and respect.

Furthermore, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan said that India and Bangladesh have a significant role to play in ensuring the security of the region and defence forces of both nations conduct regular joint exercises to ensure that they have synergy in the effort, according to the press release issued by Defence PRO.

The parade included a 'Pipping Ceremony' in which the graduating Flight Cadets were awarded the Flying Officer's 'Stripes' by the Reviewing Officer. After the Pipping Ceremony, the flying officers were administered the 'Oath' by the Commandant of the Academy.

After the 'Pipping Ceremony', the Reviewing Officers presented awards to the Flying Officers who had excelled in various disciplines of training. The CGP also had a fly-past by formations of Chetak, Pilatus PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft, a skydiving display by the Akashganga team, and an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, and Sarang helicopter team.

During the CGP, the graduating Flight Cadets were conferred with the President's Commission. Six officers from the Indian Navy and nine officers from the Indian Coast Guard were also awarded 'Wings' on the successful completion of their flying training at the Air Force Academy.

( With inputs from ANI )

