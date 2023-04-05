India-Bhutan relationship goes beyond just geopolitical interests

Thimphu [Bhutan], April 5 : The meeting between Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has garnered significant interest, especially in view of the heightened focus on the Doklam issue, The Bhutan Live reported.

The discussions between the two top leaders were hailed as "warm and productive," and they produced a broad five-point roadmap for advancing India's "time-tested" ties with Bhutan. The Doklam problem was not specifically mentioned, but it is obvious that it is still a crucial area for India's strategic interests.

The five-point plan by the two leaders includes cooperation in a variety of areas, such as trade, connectivity, and investment, sustainable trade facilitation measures, new paradigms of cooperation in the energy sector, and cooperation in emerging industries like startups and space travel.

According to The Bhutan Live, the projected rail link project, which would be the first train link ever between Assam and Bhutan, between Kokrajhar and Gelephu is also included in the roadmap. India has also agreed to grant an additional standby credit facility at Bhutan's request and to increase its support for the next 13th Five-Year Plan.

The relationship between India and Bhutan is seen as "exemplary," being marked by trust, goodwill, and understanding. The foundation of this connection is mutual respect, trust, a thorough understanding, and sensitivity to one another's worries. The intertwined and indivisible nature of India's and Bhutan's security concerns are self-evident, and the two nations have a long history of close talks on issues pertaining to their shared security and interests.

The roadmap to which the two leaders agreed is a crucial step in expanding the proven relationship between India and Bhutan.

In addition to improving connectivity between the two nations, the proposed rail link project between Kokrajhar and Gelephu will also strengthen commercial and trade ties.

Bhutan's socio-economic development will be aided by India's support for the country's upcoming Five Year Plan and the availability of an additional standby credit facility. The discovery of new areas of collaboration, like startups and space, emphasises the expanding breadth and depth of the relationship between India and Bhutan.

The exemplary relationship between India and Bhutan is proof of the value of respect, trust, and cooperation. The strategy proposed by PM Modi and King Wangchuck will only serve to deepen the two nations' shared commitment to each other's security and common interests, as per The Bhutan Live.

Even as the Doklam issue still remains a point of concern, the discussions between PM Modi and Wangchuck show a commitment to seeking amicable solutions and strengthening the relationship between the two nations. As India and Bhutan continue to strengthen their ties, the two countries will serve as a shining example of the benefits of cooperation and shared respect in international affairs, The Bhutan Live reported.

The Bhutan King arrived in Delhi on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on him on Monday and hosted a dinner, which "involved good discussions and interaction" with the key CEOs of some of the Indian compes.

King Jigme Wangchuck also called on President Droupadi Murmu.

