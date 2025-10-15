India, Brazil reaffirm defence partnership, seek to expand collaboration in trade of defence products

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, underscoring the growing defence and security partnership between the two countries.

In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting, Defence Minister Singh emphasised the strategic importance of defence ties between the two nations, with a focus on mutual cooperation.

"Our leaders have jointly prioritised defence and security cooperation as one of the five pillars of cooperation. As two large democracies and growing major economies, we have common interests and aspirations to play a larger role in international governance and economic architecture," he said.

Singh explained that this partnership not only strengthens bilateral ties but also contributes to global peace and security, safeguards multilateralism, and protects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. He added that the meeting was an opportunity to review progress in defence collaboration and explore new avenues, such as military training, defence technology, and industrial partnerships.

He also thanked Brazil for supporting India after the terror attack at Pahalgam in April this year.

Brazilian Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho emphasised the practical steps underway to deepen defence cooperation. "The recent memorandum of understanding on the defence industry is currently in the process of being signed, which seeks to expand collaboration in the development, production and trade of defence products," he said.

He added that a Brazil-India defence industry dialogue, scheduled in Santos later this month, will strengthen partnerships in research, maintenance, and co-production.

"The Brazil-India defence industry dialogue, scheduled to take place in the city of Santos between November 24th and 28th, will be another opportunity to consolidate and expand this exchange, approaching or putting our industry bases in the area of defence together and promoting partnerships in research, maintenance and co-production, said Filho in his opening remarks.

On space cooperation, he noted Brazil's recognition of India's expertise through collaboration with ISRO and the potential for joint missions, including the use of Brazilian launch centres. The launch of the Amazonia 1 satellite from India was cited as a key milestone in this partnership.

Defence Minister Singh also welcomed the Brazilian delegation during India's festive season, highlighting opportunities for cultural engagement alongside defence cooperation. "I must say that you are travelling to India during the festive season, and we are celebrating our auspicious festival, Diwali, in a few days. You shall witness the city filled with lights and all places beautifully decorated. This is the time of festivities in India. It starts from Dussehra and Deepawali and continues until March, with Holi, the festival of colours. I have learned that the Vice President is a medical practitioner himself, which adds to his experience as a seasoned political leader. Brazil will also participate in the Youth Exchange Program in New Delhi during Republic Day, providing young minds a chance to engage with India's National Cadet Corps," Singh said.

Soon after the bilateral talks, the Defence Minister shared the details on X, stating that both sides had a forward-looking discussion on issues related to defence cooperation.

He wrote, "Happy to have met the Vice President of Brazil, Mr Geraldo Alckmin and Mr Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, the Defence Minister of Brazil, today at New Delhi. We had forward-looking discussions on issues pertaining to Defence Cooperation with a focus on expanding Military to Military Cooperation and Defence Industrial Collaboration."

