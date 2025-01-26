India celebrates 76th Republic Day with grandeur at High Commission in London

London [UK], January 26 : The High Commission of India in the UK celebrated India's 76th Republic Day with grandeur and enthusiasm at India House in London. The event witnessed a large gathering of dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora, and guests from various walks of life who came together to honour India's rich cultural heritage and democratic spirit.

The celebration commenced with the traditional hoisting of the Indian national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem. The High Commissioner delivered an inspiring speech highlighting India's journey as a democratic nation, the growing India-UK relationship, and the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere were cultural performances that showcased the diversity of India's traditions. Two notable singers from 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' 2024, including the show's winner, captivated the audience with their soulful performances. Their renditions of patriotic and classical songs brought a sense of nostalgia and pride among the attendees.

Speaking to ANI, Bhavika Maheshwari, a motivational speaker, said, "I am feeling very happy to be here to celebrate Republic Day. I am happy that even after being so far from India yet I am getting the chance to attend the Republic Day celebrations here. Republic Day was celebrated in a very grand way. There were dance performances, the kids who did good work in their fields were felicitated. So, I am feeling very happy."

Surya, who is studying economics, said, "I have always celebrated Republic Day with my father. It's an honour to be at the High Commission of India in London and celebrate it with people."

The event also featured traditional dance performances representing various regions of India, accompanied by live music, which created a lively and spirited ambiance. From classical Bharatanatyam to folk dances like Bhangra and Garba, the performances highlighted India's rich artistic legacy.

The celebration concluded with an informal interaction, where attendees enjoyed Indian delicacies and exchanged warm wishes, symbolizing the unity and shared cultural pride of the community. The event at India House stood as a testament to the spirit of India and the deep bonds shared by Indians abroad.

Meanwhile, during the Republic Day celebrations, tensions flared outside the Indian High Commission in London as members of the Khalistani movement gathered to stage a protest. The demonstration was marked by chants and slogans critical of the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Protesters carried banners supporting the Khalistan movement and called for the establishment of a separate Sikh state. Their slogans alleged human rights violations in Punjab and criticised India's policies, particularly those perceived as targeting minority groups.

However, in a counter-protest, members of the Indian diaspora and other supporters of the Indian government gathered in significant numbers. Waving the Indian tricolour, they chanted patriotic slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," displaying a strong sense of national pride. Some also held placards expressing unity and solidarity with India, emphasising the importance of India's territorial integrity.

The two groups were separated by a significant police presence to ensure that the situation did not escalate into violence.

The Khalistani demonstrators accused the Indian government of suppressing Sikh voices and demanded international intervention. On the other hand, the Indian supporters vehemently opposed these claims, asserting that such protests disrespected the significance of Republic Day, a celebration of India's unity and democratic values.

One of the Indian supporter at the High Commission in London told ANI, "Vande Bharat! Bharat Mata ki Jai! We came here for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. When we came outside after flag hoisting, qe saw that some Khalistani demonstrators were insulting our National flag. We just want to say that we are not affected by their actions..."

Another supporter said, "We came here for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. We saw Khalistani demonstrators protesting against India's unity. Nobody has the strength to destroy the unity, civilization, culture and glory of India."

As India marked its 76th Republic Day with celebrations, embassies from across the world extended their warm wishes, emphasising the significance of India's democratic journey and its role in global partnerships.

Messages poured in from the United States, France, Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, Nepal, Russia, China, and several other nations, underscoring the global recognition of India's achievements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor