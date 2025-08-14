India, China in talks to resume border trade through all designated passes: MEA

New Delhi [India], August 14 : India and China have resumed talks on border trade through all designated trade points after a five-year hiatus.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that both countries are working to facilitate the resumption of trade through designated points, specifically: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

"This has been part of the India-China conversation in several of our meetings. We have remained engaged with the Chinese side to facilitate the resumption of border trade through all the designated trade points, namely Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathula Pass in Sikkim," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing.

These border trade points were established through bilateral agreements and have been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened tensions between the two nations. The talks are part of a broader effort to normalise relations between India and China, which have been strained since the deadly border clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020.

India and China are also discussing the resumption of direct flights between the two countries. While the economic value of border trade is relatively small, its resumption would serve as a confidence-building measure to ease border tensions.

The talks coincide with increased trade friction between India and the US, with the US imposing tariffs on Indian goods.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India on August 18 to hold border talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

India and China have been working to improve their relationship in recent months, marked by several significant developments. High-level talks between the two countries have resumed, including meetings between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, later this month.

China officially welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will be held in Tianjin at the end of this month.

Addressing a press briefing in Beijing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made this announcement, expressing optimism that the gathering would strengthen regional cooperation.

"China welcomes Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit. We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated.

China will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 this year, and leaders of over 20 countries, including all member states of the SCO, and heads of 10 international organisations, will attend relevant events as per the Chinese Ministry spokesperson.

