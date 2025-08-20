India, China to resume direct flights: MEA

Beijing [China], August 20 : India and China agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, as a part of the discussions upon Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi's visit.

Both sides agreed to finalise an updated Air Services Agreement.

"Both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, and finalize an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions," the statement read.

The flights were suspended after the Doklam crisis and the Covid pandemic.

On Tuesday, both sides agreed to continue and further expand the scale of the Indian pilgrimage to Mt. Kailash/Gang Renpoche and Lake Manasarovar/Mapam Yun Tso in Tibet starting in 2026.

The matter of reopening the Nathula route for the yatra was earlier raised in Parliament by Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha, prompting coordinated efforts between the Government of India and the Government of Sikkim.

The resumption of the yatra through Nathula is expected to provide a spiritual avenue for pilgrims, while also boosting tourism and strengthening local economies along the route.

On August 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, at the Prime Minister's Office in Delhi, a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry read.

PM Modi asked Wang Yi to convey his cordial greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and expressed his great anticipation of attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tianjin Summit in China and meeting with President Xi Jinping. India will fully support China's work as the rotating chair of the SCO and ensure the summit's complete success.

PM Modi noted that both India and China are ancient civilisations with a long history of friendly exchanges. The meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Kazan last October marked a turning point in the improvement and development of bilateral relations. India and China are partners, not rivals, and both face the common task of accelerating development.

They should strengthen exchanges, enhance understanding, and expand cooperation to showcase the enormous potential and bright prospects of India-China cooperation to the world. Both sides should also prudently manage and handle border issues and prevent differences from becoming disputes, as per the statement.

