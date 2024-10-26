India co-hosts UN event 'Breaking Barriers' to promote gender equality in defence

New York [US], October 26 : India took a significant step forward in promoting gender equality in the defence sector by co-hosting a high-level event at the United Nations in New York.

The event, titled "Breaking Barriers: Visualising Equal Opportunities for Women in Defence," was organised in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations (UN), New York, in collaboration with the Permanent Missions of Germany and Switzerland, on October 25.

The initiative was part of the ongoing Women, Peace and Security Week in the UN.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, delivered the keynote address, while the Minister of National Defence of Liberia and senior military officials from India, Germany, and Nigeria participated in the panel discussion, according to India's Permanent Mission to UN statement.

India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted the need for building inclusive security sectors with equal representation of women.

He also emphasised that patience and perseverance were key elements in our efforts to achieve this goal and that local social imperatives need to be factored in while reforming security sector institutions.

Further, he underlined India's active participation in the initial survey that fed into the seminal UN Global Report.

The event marked the release of the UN's seminal global report on equal opportunities for women in the defence sector, an initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The panellists shared their experiences, strategies, and perspectives on advancing gender equality in the defence sector, including in the areas of recruitment, promotion, and retention, during the panel discussion.

Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair (Indian Army) highlighted various measures taken by the Indian Armed Forces in this regard. As one of the most uniformed personnel in India, Lt. Gen. Nair exemplifies the strides India has made in the area.

