"India committed to sovereignty of Afghanistan," says MEA

New Delhi [India], October 16 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India stands with Afghanistan's sovereignty on its tensions with Pakistan.

Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing the weekly press briefing here said that Pakistan is habituated in blaming its neighbours for its internal problems.

"On the developments that are happening on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, we are closely monitoring the situation three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbors for its own internal failures. And three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan," he said.

Further, Jaiswal highlighted that India has a technical mission in Kabul since 2022.

"Presently, we have a technical mission in Kabul. This has been in operation since June of 2022. The transition from this technical mission to the embassy will happen in the next few days. Issue on your question about recognition. See we had Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi here," he said.

He further said that there are several initiatives to be taken in the field of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"We had detailed conversation, we've given you a readout of all that was discussed from humanitarian assistance to development cooperation. Also the status upgrading of our embassy we want to do many more things in Afghanistan in the field of health we also donated on the occasion 20 ambulances all these things and many more things are going to be talked about in the days ahead as well," he said.

"As I told you, we also now on the question of when will the technical mission that we have in Kabul will transit into an embassy on that also I told you that will happen over the next few days," he added.

On October 12, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi warned Pakistan that Kabul has "other options" if it does not want peace, amid border clashes that have left over 50 Pakistani soldiers killed, and 19 Afghan border posts captured by Pakistan.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan has no issues with the civilians but "few elements in Pakistan are creating tensions."

Cross-border attacks come after the Afghan capital was targeted by Pakistani air strikes on Thursday, an attack that Kabul blamed on Islamabad. Key border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan were closed after fierce clashes. Afghanistan officials say their forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations, a figure Pakistan put at 23. Pakistan said that its security forces captured 19 Afghan border posts, as per Al Jazeera.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan remains united if it comes under attack.

"When someone tries to interfere in our internal matters, all civilians, government heads, ulemas and all religious leaders come together to fight in the interest of the country. Afghanistan has been under conflict for 40 years. Afghanistan is finally free and is working for peace. If Pakistan does not want good relations and peace, then Afghanistan has other options as well," he said.

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Wednesday announced that a temporary ceasefire has been reached with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours following days of intense cross-border clashes between the two sides, Dawn reported.

According to the Foreign Office, "A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban."

The recent downward spiral in Afghanistan-Pakistan relations would have been hard to imagine when Pakistani military and civilian leaders welcomed the Taliban's return to power in Kabul in August 2021.

A Taliban government, Islamabad believed, would be friendly to Pakistan and would become a bulwark against any security threats to the country. After all, Pakistan's military and intelligence services had for more than two decades supported the Taliban movement.

The Pakistani security establishment, comprised of the army and the country's powerful military intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is responsible for devising and driving the nation's Afghan policy, as per Al Jazeera.

Historically, the army has also exercised significant power over the civilian administrations, even when Pakistan was not under military rule.

Pakistan has faced a surge of unprecedented attacks against its security forces since 2021, coinciding with the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan. More than 2,400 deaths were recorded for the first three quarters of 2025, towering over last year's total figure of about 2,500 people killed in attacks across Pakistan, as highlighted by Al Jazeera.

Pakistan has blamed a majority of attacks on the Pakistan Taliban (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan), known by the acronym TTP, whose leaders are now based in Afghanistan. TTP members hail largely from the tribal areas of Pakistan, along the Afghan border.

For the Taliban government, which is heavily sanctioned and isolated from international financial institutions, the realities of ruling a vastly underdeveloped and economically poor country are stark. Over four years since taking power, Russia is the only country that has formally recognised the Taliban administration, though a growing number of countries - China, India and Iran among them - have acknowledged the group as Afghanistan's rulers and are hosting their diplomatic representatives, as per Al Jazeera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor