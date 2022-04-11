India condemns Bucha killings, demands an impartial probe: PM Modi to Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden ahead of the 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue, reiterated that India condemns the killing of the civilians in Bucha and demands an impartial probe into the matter.

PM Modi said, "Recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was a matter of concern. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out."

The Prime Minister also shared that India discussed the Ukraine issue in its Parliament.

"I have spoken with Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the telephone, several times. I not only appealed to them for peace but also suggested President Putin hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President. Detailed discussions were held over Ukraine, in our Parliament," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister noted that the interaction is being held at a time when the situation in Ukraine is a matter of concern.

PM Modi recalled that a few weeks back, over 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine adding that most of them were young students. "After a lot of hard work, we were successful in getting them all out," PM Modi added.

The virtual meeting preceded the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.President Biden and PM Modi last spoke during the Quad Leaders meet in March.Earlier, the White House confirmed the meeting saying that the two leaders will meet virtually to "further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people."

( With inputs from ANI )

