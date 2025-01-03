India confirms receiving extradition request of Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], January 3 : India has received the request for extradition of ousted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Dhaka, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday.

"We had confirmed that we have received request from Bangladeshi side on Hasina's extradition. Beyond that I have nothing further to add," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly briefing today.

This development comes after Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, sent a diplomatic note to India's Foreign Ministry requesting Hasina's extradition.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5, after fleeing Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime. Hasina is currently facing multiple court cases related to fatalities during her rule, including accusations of crimes against humanity.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials.

Speaking further, Jaiswal also emphasised for the fair trial for those, who have been arrested in Bangladesh.

"We expect that those people who have been arrested in Bangladesh must get a fair trial and this is our appeal," the MEA spokesperson said.

Recently, a court in Chittagong on Thursday refused bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, following the hearing held amid tight security today, The Daily Star reported.

The bail request was turned down by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam after hearing both parties' arguments, according to Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

Chinmoy Das, who is the spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagrani Jote, was arrested on November 25 last year in charge of sedition.

