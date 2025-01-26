India Consulate in Shanghai celebrates 76th Republic Day

Shanghai [China], January 26 : The Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosted a reception to mark India's 76th Republic Day, celebrating the abiding spirit of the Indian Constitution.

The celebration included various festivities such as events showcasing the cultural talents of the Indian diaspora through traditional dances as well as music performances, commemorative Indian flags and badges distributed to the attendees to mark the special day, as well as the Indian national flag being hoisted by the Consulate General, Pratik Mathur in Shanghai, China.

The Consulate General shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "76th Republic Day celebrations in Shanghai, Celebrating the abiding spirit of the Constitution of India! Watch a video of the Reception hosted by Consulate General Pratik Mathur."

This celebration comes as India and China strengthen their bilateral relations, particularly in the political, economic, and people-to-people domains. In October 2024, the two countries reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two longstanding friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This followed earlier disengagement efforts in eastern Ladakh, aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two nations.

In December 2024, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism in Parliament, stating that the conclusion of disengagement has set the bilateral ties "in the direction of some improvement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024. During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed the agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquillity.

The two leaders agreed that the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question would meet at an early date to oversee the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.

They also affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, would have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.

The two leaders highlighted the need to progress bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication, and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges.

In further progress, Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China, NSA Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, met in Beijing on December 18, 2024.

