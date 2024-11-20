"India could host Russia-US talks to resolve Ukraine conflict," says Top Russian TV presenter

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Dismissing the possibility of direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, a prominent Russian journalist on Wednesday advocated for dialogue between Russia and the United States to end the Ukraine war, suggesting India as a suitable venue for such discussions.

Speaking with ANI, Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Sputnik News Agency, noted that India's neutral stance and strategic ties with both Russia and the United States make it a fitting venue for potential talks.

"We need to talk with the United States, not Zelenskyy, who does not represent anyone. His presidential term expired in March. Peace can only be achieved on Russian terms, ensuring equal security for the US, Russia, and the global majority," Kiselev, who is on a visit to India, said.

Kiselev dismissed the idea of mediation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling the latter an "illegitimate president who does not call the shots."

However, he emphasised that Russia is open to dialogue, noting that it was Zelenskyy who signed an executive order barring Ukrainian officials from engaging in talks with Russia.

When asked about the role of India in the conflict, Kiselev said India could provide a venue for talks between India and the US.

"India offers a perfect venue for these talks, considering its geographical location and its relations with both countries," he added while noting that asserted that neither Europe, with its hostile position toward Russia, nor Latin America, due to its distance, can serve as viable locations.

Amid a fresh escalation in tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Kiselev said, "Some are already saying it is World War III." He emphasised that the growing confrontation between Russia and Western powers, including the United States, UK, and France, is pushing the world toward a dangerous brink.

The Ukraine-Russia war, which has been ongoing for the last two-and-a-half years, has witnessed some fresh escalations.

President Vladimir Putin updated his military's nuclear doctrine, refining the circumstances in which Moscow may use such weapons. Moscow's move follows the US decision to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia with American-made weapons.

This came after the US approved sending anti-personnel mines to Ukraine for the first time.

Russia's revised nuclear doctrine emphasises retaliatory strikes in the face of existential threats. Kiselev explained, "If the West provokes Russia into a situation where its existence is threatened, Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons and deploy all capabilities at its disposal."

Kiselev expressed concern about the authorisation for Ukraine to use American, British, and French missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, warning that such actions significantly raise the risk of further escalation.

He noted that while France lacks the military capability to launch missile strikes independently, Western intelligence and officers are involved in such operations, which Russia views as a coordinated attack. "This is why Russia has amended its nuclear doctrine to state that any military aggression by a nuclear state against Russia will be viewed as aggression by both nuclear and non-nuclear states involved," Kiselev said.

When asked about Putin's views on the conflict, Kiselev, who has interviewed Putin multiple times, said the Russian president has always advocated peace and reducing tensions with the West. "Putin has consistently sought to lower tensions, but it was the West that turned a blind eye to these proposals. NATO's eastward expansion and the movement of its infrastructure closer to Russia's borders exacerbated the situation," he explained.

On US President-elect President Donald Trump's recent remarks that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, Kiselev responded, "Trump's message is a message of peace, while [President Joe] Biden is focused on war. It's unclear how Trump plans to achieve this, but the fact that he is talking about peace is encouraging."

When asked about the growing ties between India and Russia, Kiselev pointed to the strong rapport between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "There is a sense of chemistry between the two leaders, which is a major asset," he remarked, adding that the partnership is also driven by mutual benefits.

Highlighting India's increasing oil imports from Russia, Kiselev said, "India benefits from a major discount on oil prices instead of paying the market rate. Meanwhile, Russia ensures global security by maintaining the nuclear balance with the United States, which comes at a heavy cost." He noted that 40 per cent of India's oil imports now come from Russia, showcasing the deepening economic ties between the two countries.

