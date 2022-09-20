India denies reports of stoppage of financial aid to Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Sep 20 The Indian High Commission in Colombo on Tuesday denied media reports that New Delhi has decided not to extend any further financial support to Sri Lanka.

In a series of tweets, the High Commission said: "We continue to be supportive of Sri Lanka in all possible ways, in particular by promoting long term investments from India in key economic sectors in Sri Lanka for its early economic recovery and growth.

"We have seen the relevant media reports. We would like to emphasise that India has extended unprecedented bilateral assistance amounting close to $4 billion this year for ameliorating the difficulties faced by the people of Sri Lanka.

"India has also advocated to other bilateral and multilateral partners supporting Sri Lanka expeditiously in its current economic difficulties. We have also noted the conclusion of a Staff Level Agreement between IMF and Government of Sri Lanka. Its further approval within IMF is contingent upon, inter alia, on Sri Lanka's debt sustainability.

"In addition our bilateral development cooperation projects in Sri Lanka, which cumulatively total about $ 3.5 billion, are ongoing."

The High Commission further said that Sri Lankans also continue to avail of scholarships for higher education and skills training in premier Indian institutions.

"These aspects of our close and long-standing cooperation with Sri Lanka also contribute to the efforts for addressing Sri Lanka's current economic difficulties," it said on a tweet.

