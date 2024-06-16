"India did not associate itself with any document": MEA on Ukraine Peace Summit

Berne [Switzerland], June 16 : India on Sunday refrained from associating itself with any communique emerging from the Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine and reiterated its consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India did not associate itself with any communique/document emerging from this Summit," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary(West), Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, hosted by Switzerland at Burgenstock on 15-16 June 2024. The Indian delegation attended the Opening and Closing Plenary Sessions of the Summit.

"India's participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine's Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," added the release.

The release also said that India continues to "believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict."

In this regard, India will continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders as well as both parties to contribute to all earnest efforts to bring about an early and abiding peace, according to the MEA.

Meanwhile, eighty countries, including Ukraine, and four European institutions signed the final joint communique of the Switzerland peace summit on June 16.

The final document said the UN Charter and "respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty" can and will serve as a basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

The peace summit began on June 15 and concluded on June 16, bringing together representatives from 92 countries and organisations.

