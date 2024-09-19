India engaged with partners on Russia-Ukraine peace, no formal proposal yet: MEA

New Delhi [India], September 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the United States this weekend, where he will participate in the Quad meeting and hold bilateral discussions with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

He will meet top CEOs in a roundtable and take part in the UN 'Summit of Future' during his visit. He will also address the Indian diaspora at Long Island.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States is taking place in the backdrop of his recent visits to Ukraine and Russia.

India has expressed that it is ready to support the peace initiative in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. President Putin also said that BRICS nations, which include India, could act as mediators in potential peace talks. Following PM Modi's visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also visited Moscow.

World leaders will converge in the United States for the UN summit this month, and Quad meet will take place on September 21. India is treading cautiously about peace proposals.

On whether India will discuss peace initiative and bring any proposal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that New Delhi is talking with partners and leaders at this point, and it depends on how much consensus it will be able to build on the issue.

"As you know, the Prime Minister recently visited Russia and Ukraine, and after those visits, he also held discussions with leaders, including President Biden and President Putin. Our National Security Advisor also had discussions with President Putin during his visit to Russia. So, I can only say at this point that these talks are ongoing between the leaders. As for putting forward any proposal, we'll have to see how much consensus is reached and whether we can reach a stage where a proposal can be put before a larger audience," he said.

"I think we need to wait a little, and at the right time, we will be able to update you on this," he added.

Quad meeting is taking place at US president Joe Biden hometown Delaware. PM Modi will also hold standalone bilateral meetings with US, Japan and Australia on the sidelines of Quad Summit.

Ministry of External Affairs has informed that several other meetings with world leaders are being worked out.

"We are involved in set of several conversations with several important partners and leaders at this point of time. These conversations are work in progress and we will update you on results of this conversations at the right time. At present moment, we remain engaged with our interlocutors on these very important issues," the Foreign Secretary said.

On meeting with US president Joe Biden, officials here said scope of relations between India and US is very wide and on bilateral part there will be substantive discussions. Both leaders will review global strategic partnership between India and US which covers every aspect of human endeavour through the 50 plus engagement and bilateral dialogue mechanisms

India and United States will also exchange agreements on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and India-US Drug Framework during the visit.

Prime Minister will be visiting the US from September 21 to 23.

