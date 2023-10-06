India, EU discuss ways to sustain secure maritime environment

Brussels [Belgium], October 6 : India and the European Union (EU) discussed ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth and global well-being, during the 3rd Maritime Security Dialogue held in Brussels on Thursday.

The two sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary for Disarmament and International Security Affairs, MEA, Muanpuii Saiawi and the EU delegation was led by Director for Security and Defence Policy, European External Action Service Ambassador Joanneke Balfoort.

India and the EU explored avenues to strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as countering illicit maritime activities (IMA), maritime law enforcement and capability building, as per the official release.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the enhancement of maritime domain awareness (MDA) and looked forward to a forthcoming India-EU maritime engagement.

It was agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue on a mutually convenient date.

India and the EU also discussed cyber cooperation in multilateral fora and also appreciated the Cyber Dialogue mechanism, during the seventh India-EU Cyber Dialogue in Brussels.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in promoting capacity building in cyberspace and combating the criminal use of Information and Communication technology.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, the Joint Secretary of the Cyber Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs.

In the context of the vibrant Strategic Partnership between India and the EU, the two sides expressed appreciation for the Cyber Dialogue mechanism as it provides a platform to discuss a wide range of issues related to cyberspace. Both sides exchanged views on cyber policies, strategies and areas of mutual interest, the MEA stated.

