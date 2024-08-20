India extends support to Malaysia's ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship

New Delhi [India], August 20 : India attaches priority to ASEAN and will extend full support to Malaysia's "successful ASEAN chairmanship" in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

PM Modi was holding a press briefing after his meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim.

"India attaches priority to ASEAN centrality. We agree that the review of FTA between India and ASEAN should be completed in a time-bound manner. India will extend full support to Malaysia's successful ASEAN chairmanship in 2025. We are committed to the freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law and peaceful resolution of all disputes," PM Modi said at the briefing.

The Prime Minister further recalled the age-old ties between the two nations and said 'PIO Day' in Malaysia was a very successful and popular event last year.

He also announced that 100 seats will be specially allocated for Malaysians under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

"India and Malaysia have been connected to each other for centuries. About 3 million Indian diaspora living in Malaysia is a living bridge between us. From Indian music, food and festivals to "Toran Gate" in Malaysia Our people have cherished this friendship till date. Last year's 'PIO Day' in Malaysia was a very successful and popular event. When the Sengol was installed in our new Parliament building, the enthusiasm of that historic moment was also seen in Malaysia," PM Modi said.

"Emphasis is being laid on scholarships for students and training of government officials. Under the ITEC scholarship, 100 seats will be specially allocated for Malaysians for advanced courses like cyber security and AI. In Malaysia's University Tumko Abdul Rahman, an Ayurveda Chair is being established there. Apart from this, a decision has also been taken to establish a Thiruvalluvar Chair at Malaysian University. I heartily thank Prime Minister Anwar and his team for their cooperation in all these special steps," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ties between India and Malaysia will be elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM Modi further said that the investment from Malaysia to India reached over 5 billion dollars last year.

Malaysia PM Ibrahim also hailed the ties between the two countries and termed Prime Ministrr Modi as his "brother."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my brother. Even when I was not the PM he was very kind...We have agreed to enhance the further comprehensive strategic partnership," Ibrahim said.

Before the joint press statements, India and Malaysia exchanged MoUs and Agreements in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Hyderabad House here in the national capital.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with visiting Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim at the Hyderabad House. The discussions between the two leaders were held to further deepen engagement across various domains of partnership between India and Malaysia.

