India focuses on its strengths in Africa, not competition with China: MEA

New Delhi [India], May 4 : India is committed to deepening its engagement with Africa by leveraging its own strengths, rather than viewing the region through the lens of competition with China, said Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a press conference following the state visit of Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

"China has a very strong presence not just in Angola but across Africa, but we have to also understand our strengths. There are certain areas where India can do very well. There are certain areas, perhaps China is already doing well, but not necessarily the competition," Ravi said.

He underlined that India's approach is rooted in its own capabilitiesespecially in areas like skills training, low-cost solutions, and people-centric developmentwhich are deeply valued by African countries.

"India's skills, India's low cost solutions had its own merit, its own value. And deeply appreciated by the African countries and the leadership, and we would like to build on our strengths in deepening India's role in the global South, particularly in the African continent," he added.

The remarks come at a time when India is seeking to expand its presence in Africa through capacity building, infrastructure partnerships, and strategic investments. Ravi reaffirmed Angola's importance as a key partner, noting that Angola currently holds the chairship of the African Union and plays a central role in regional leadership.

During the visit, India approved a USD 200 million Line of Credit for defence procurement and signed multiple MoUs with Angola, including in agriculture, culture, and traditional medicine. Angola also signed the Framework Agreement to join the International Solar Alliance.

On the broader international stage, Ravi noted that both India and Angola support reform of the United Nations system. "Both have collective interest to ensure that the reform takes place effectively and reflects the contemporary realities," he said, quoting President Lourenco's acknowledgment of India's rise and its growing global role.

India and Angola also agreed to work together in identifying dates for the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit, with Angola assuring support in mobilising African leadership during its AU chairship.

