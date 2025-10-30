India given six-months exemption on American sanctions applicable to Chabahar port

New Delhi [India], October 30 : India has been granted exemption for six months from the American sanctions that were applicable on Chabahar port in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Answering queries during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is studying the implications of US sanctions on Russian oil companies.

"I can confirm that we have been granted exemption for a six-month period on the American sanctions that were applicable on Chabahar," Jaiswal said answering a query.

The United States had last month revoked the sanctions waiver that applies to Chabahar Port, a commercial transit centre for the region, especially Central Asia.

MEA had stated last month that India is "examining the implications" of the United States' decision to revoke the sanctions waiver applicable to the Chabahar Port project in Iran.

"We have seen the press statement which was issued by the US side yesterday on the revocation of the sanctions waiver that applies to Chabahar Port. We are presently examining the implications that this revocation has for India," Jaiswal had said.

The Trump administration had announced the revocation of its waiver of sanctions over the Iranian port of Chabahar in almost ten days, terminating a special waiver granted to India in 2018.

According to a statement issued by the US Department of State on Tuesday, the operators of the Chabahar Port in Iran will face US sanctions starting September 29.

"Additionally, consistent with President Trump's maximum pressure policy to isolate the Iranian regime, the Secretary of State has revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29, 2025. Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Pigott said in the statement.

The move was announced to target Iran's financial network for its military and to put "maximum pressure" on the Islamic State.

This long-term deal, signed between Indian Ports Global Ltd. (IPGL) and Iran's Port and Maritime Organisation (PMO), grants India operational control over the Shahid Beheshti terminal, a key component of Chabahar's port infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor