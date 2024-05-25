India Global Forum's 6th Annual IGF London to take place from June 24-28

London [UK], May 25 : India Global Forum's 6th Annual IGF London is scheduled to take place in London and Windsor from June 24-28. IGF termed this year's forum particularly significant as it is scheduled to take place after the parliamentary elections in India and ahead of the UK's general elections.

In a press release, IGF stated, "India Global Forum's 6th Annual IGF London is set to be a major agenda-defining event in 2024, taking place from June 24 to June 28 in London and Windsor. This year's forum is especially significant, arriving at a pivotal moment, immediately after the Indian Parliamentary elections and just before the UK's general elections on July 4."

According to the press release, IGF London 2024 will delve into the recent Indian election results, offering insights into the implications for both global geopolitics and business. The event will serve as a critical platform for evaluating and guiding future relations between India and the UK.

In a press release, India Global Forum stated, "The forum will also address urgent issues for any incoming UK administration, including finalising the long-delayed India-UK Free Trade Agreement and reviewing the progress of the 2030 Roadmap."

IGF London will offer a forum for global dialogue and collaboration that is essential in these uncertain geopolitical times. With over 2000 speakers and participants, and 15 events across venues in London and Windsor.

IGF London 2024 will encompass a spectrum of topics, including commerce, technology, trade, and culture. Thought leaders, policymakers, business tycoons, and cultural ambassadors will converge to share insights, forge connections, and drive meaningful conversations through a series of engaging forums, exclusive business dialogues, and networking opportunities.

India Global Forum Founder and Chairman Manoj Ladwa said, "Regardless of which governments come to power, a series of opportunities, and certainly challenges, await them. That's why IGF London 2024 is set to be a crucial event in the diary, serving as a major economic and geopolitical stocktake, offering vital insights and informing the strategic direction for any new administration."

"As the world looks to India and vice versa, IGF London will be instrumental in shaping perspectives and strategies on both sides. It will not only analyze the current geopolitical climate but also create the essential pathways for collaborations and innovations, far into the future. This is truly an unparalleled opportunity to set the agenda for the future," he added.

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India, according to the press release. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. It is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor