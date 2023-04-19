India goes past China to become world's most populous nation

India has surpassed China to become, world's most populous nation as per a UN report. According to the Pew Research Centre, India's population has grown by more than one billion people since 1950, the year the UN began gathering population data. As per a UNFPA report, 25 per cent of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18 per cent in the 10 to 19 age group, 26 per cent in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68 per cent in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7 per cent above 65 years.

According to the UN data, the global population will have hit 8.045 billion by mid-2023.In Africa also, the trend of the rising population can be seen. It is estimated that the world's second-largest continent will witness a spike in its population from 1.4 to 3.9 billion inhabitants by 2100.Eight nations with more than 10 million inhabitants, most of them in Europe, saw their populations shrink over the past decade. Japan is also seeing a decline due to its ageing population, losing more than three million inhabitants between 2011 and 2021. According to United Nations, future population growth is highly dependant on the path that future fertility will take.