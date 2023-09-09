India got 100 per cent consensus on New Delhi Declaration: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Calling the New Delhi Declaration "historical and path breaking," G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday said that India got the "100 per cent" consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues focussing on Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals.

Soon after Prime minister Narendra Modi announced that the consensus has been achieved on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration and announced its adoption, G20 Sherpa Kant congratulated India.

"Historical and Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today’s world," Kant said on a post shared on X.

"The #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration focuses on - Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth Accelerating Progress on #SDGs Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century Reinvigorating Multilateralism," he added.

On the social media account, Kant further said that G20 India has been the most ambitious in the history of the presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies.

India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, action-oriented and unafraid to challenge the status quo. Under PM Modi, India have given a strong call to action for the leaders to take G20 to the last mile.

Earlier, PM Modi announced, "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible..."

India’s Footprint on G20 Outcomes are in Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition, Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue/Ocean Economy, Goa Roadmap for Tourism, Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for land restoration and Jaipur Call for Action to enhance MSMEs access to information, as per the sources.

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed the Session-I on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit where he began by expressing condolences for the victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco.

He then invited the head of the African Union to take his seat as a member of the G20. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani as he took his seat among world leaders.

"With everyone's approval, I request the African Union Chairperson to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," PM Modi said.

In his remarks at the first session of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said, "The 21st century is a time that has the potential to give a new direction to the entire world. It's a time when years-old challenges demand new solutions from us. Therefore, we must move forward by fulfilling all our responsibilities with a human-centric approach."

"Noting that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it has become “People’s G20” in India and crores of citizens are connected with it.

In his opening statement, he said, "India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of 'sabka saath' both inside and outside the country. This has become the People's G20 in India. Crores of Indians are connected to this. In more than 60 cities of the country, more than 200 meetings have taken place. With the sense of 'Sabka Saath', India had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20. I believe that all of us agree to this proposal."

PM Modi noted that the world has faced a new challenge of trust deficit after COVID-19. He referred to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and said the war had deepened the trust deficit further.

