India, Guyana sign Air Services Agreement to allow easier travel between the nations

Georgetown [Guyana], April 23 : India and Guyana signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA) on Saturday to facilitate easier travel between the two nations, News Room Guyana reported citing the release from the Ministry of Public Works of the country.

The agreement was signed between Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P and the High Commissioner of India to Guyana KJ Srinivasa, and in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is on a 3-day visit to Guyana.

The agreement's signing is consistent with the government's objective to establish ties between Guyana and the rest of the world.

It will also complement the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has negotiated with other ICAO governments for the advancement of interstate air travel.

Along with Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (ret'd) Egbert Field, and other Technical Officials from India and Guyana were also present while the agreement was being signed, reported Guyana's leading broadcast and online news media, News Room Guyana.

The Agreement encourages the development of international air services between the two nations and a global airline market.

It also addresses important matters Grant of Rights; Designation and Authorization of Airlines; Revocation or Suspension of Operating Authorization, Principles governing the operation of Agreed Services, Application of Laws, User Charges, Customs Duties and Charges, Aviation safety and security, and more, reported News Room Guyana.

As the two countries signed the air services agreement, new investment opportunities for Guyanese-owned airlines to have direct market access to international airports in India and vice versa will be now accessible.

