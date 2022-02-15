India hands over 40,000 MT fuel consignment to Sri Lanka

Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka on Tuesday handed over 40,000 MT fuel consignment by Indian Oil Corp Ltd to Sri Lankan Energy Minister, Udaya Gammanpila.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commissioner said that New Delhi is a committed partner and a true friend of Colombo.

"#India - a committed partner and a true friend of #SriLanka. High Commissioner handed over 40,000 MT fuel consignment by @IndianOilcl to Hon'ble Energy Minister @UPGammanpila today. India and Sri Lanka partnership continues to work towards energy security of #lka," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

