India hands over another infrastructure built under HICDP in Baglung of Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 7 : The school building of Shree Bhimgithe Secondary School, Baglung built with India's financial assistance has been handed over on Tuesday.

The project carried under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was formally handed over to School Management Committee jointly by Amar Bahadur Thapa, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Baglung, Gandaki Thapa Adhikari, Chairman, Badigad Rural Municipality, Baglung and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

"The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of school building and other allied facilities. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and was implemented through District Coordination Committee, Baglung," a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

Chief, District Coordination Committee, Baglung, Chairman, Badigad Rural Municipality, Political representatives and Chairperson, School Management appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the upliftment of the people of Nepal.

"The infrastructure created would be useful in providing education to students of Shree Bhimgithe Secondary School in Baglung. It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the region," the release stated.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the release added further.

Shree Bhimgithe Secondary School was established in the year 1958 as primary school and upgraded to lower secondary school in the year 1968. Further, this school was upgraded to Secondary level in the year 1988. The school is providing education to students of Class 1 to 12. The school has around 700 students, 54 per cent of which are girls.

Political representatives, government officials and social workers were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor