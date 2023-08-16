India hands over maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier to Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], August 16 : To strengthen the relationship, India handed over a substitute Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka in a ceremonial event on Wednesday.

Dornier-228 maritime surveillance aircraft was handed over to be used by the Sri Lanka Air Force at an event held in Katunayake, reported Daily Mirror.

The aircraft was handed over by High Commissioner to the Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President celebrating 77th Independence Day.

Taking to the social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said, "#IN successor Dornier handed over by High Commissioner to Mr Sagala Ratnayaka, the Chief of Staff and Senior Adviser to the President in a solemn ceremonial event today, commemorating #IndiaAt77 and the strong relationship."

#IN successor Dornier handed over by High Commissioner to Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, the Chief of Staff and Senior Adviser to the President in a solemn ceremonial event today, commemorating #IndiaAt77 and the strong 🇮🇳🇱🇰 relationship. pic.twitter.com/s68aHpEo53— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 16, 2023

Last year, in a bid to strengthen the maritime security of the island nation, India gifted a Dornier Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka at a special event held in Sri Lanka Air Force Base, Katunayake.

Gifting of Dornier aircraft underscores the cooperation between the two maritime neighbours in the defence and security spheres. Such cooperation is envisaged to add further capability and capacity to Sri Lanka and is in line with the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Wishing India on its 77th Independence Day, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday said, he is confident that bilateral ties will be "further strengthened" between the two nations.

"Warm Greetings, Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar and the Government & people of #India on the occasion of your Independence Day. I am confident that in the years ahead our bilateral ties will be further strengthened between our two nations India and Sri Lanka," Sabry said on the social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor