India has been vocal voice of Global South, offering countries like Jamaica pathway to development: PM Andrew Holness

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, on Thursday, called his official trip to India a success and praised New Delhi for being a strong voice for the Global South, while providing a pathway for development to countries like Jamaica.

"India has been the vocal voice of the Global South. India provides countries like Jamaica the pathway for development - both in terms of technology and management and skills," PM Holness told ANI.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a great host, and emphasized that relations between the two countries are very strong.

Speaking about the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries, the Jamaican Prime Minister said, "We signed MoUs on Sports and Culture. We are exploring other areas as well including the development of technology and STEM education in Jamaica. In particular - the Unified Payment Infrastructure. That is something that will assist the Jamaican economy and defence and security."

When asked about the cricket culture shared between India and Jamaica, Holness noted, "Cricket is a big sport in both the West Indies and India, though much bigger in India, which is likely the driving force in cricket today."

When asked about his favourite Indian cricketer, PM Holness named Sachin Tendulkar as his choice.

Holness also visited Varanasi and Sarnath during his trip to India and described the Ganga Aarti experience as "excellent."

Sharing his views on the future of the India-Jamaica relationship, PM Holness said, "Between India and Jaimaica the relationship is moving forward. This visit is a sign of that and we have, certainly, at the government-to-government level, made that commitment."

"The effort now is to make more people-to-people and business-to-business connections, and that will truly solidify the relationship between Jamaica and India," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor