"India has decided to open two new Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles": PM Modi

New York [US], September 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that India has decided to open two new Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles in the US, forging stronger ties between the two countries, going forward.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Nassau Coliseum in New York, the Prime Minister said that the bilateral partnership between India and the US is aimed at global good.

"The partnership between America and India is growing stronger. Our partnership is aimed at global good, and we are increasing cooperation in every sector. We have taken your convenience into consideration," PM Modi said.

"Last year, I announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Seattle. We requested your suggestions for two additional consulates. India has decided to open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles," he added, making the announcement at the diaspora event.

The Prime Minister further praised the strength of ties between India and the US, and termed that the two countries are in the celebration of democracy.

During the last US visit in June 2023, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden announced the opening of new consulates in each other's countries.

"The United States intends to initiate the process to open two new consulates in India in the cities of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India will take steps to operationalise its new consulate in Seattle later this year, and open two new consulates at jointly identified locations in the United States," the US-India joint statement, released by White House, read.

Regarding the conflict ongoing around the world, the PM said, "This 2024 is crucial for the entire world. On one hand, there is conflict and tension among some countries. In some countries, however, there is a celebration of democracy."

He further said that India's priority is not to increase its presence in the world but to increase its impact.

"'Hum aaag ki tarah jalaane waale nahin, Suraj ki kiran ki tarah roshani dene waale hain'. We don't want our supremacy in the world, but to increase cooperation in the prosperity of the world," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that India and America are together in this celebration of democracy.

"This year of 2024 is very important for the whole world. On one hand, there is conflict and tension between many countries of the world, while on the other hand, democracy is being celebrated in many countries. India and America are also together in the celebration of democracy," PM Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor