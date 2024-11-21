"India has stood like a trustworthy partner on development issues": PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

Georgetown (Guyana), November 21 : Countries of the Global South have faced the biggest effect of different global challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, stating that India has stood like a trustworthy partner whether it is Covid or natural disasters, capacity building or development issues.

" In the world, many changes have come, people had to face many challenges and difficulties. The biggest effect of this has been on us, countries of the global south. Therefore India has always tried to face these challenges along with CARICOM. Whether it is covid or natural disasters, capacity building or development issues, India has stood with all of you and moved forward like a trustworthy partner," PM Modi said in his remarks at the India-CARICOM Summit.

"In the future, to strengthen our ties, I want to make a statement, it is based on 7 key pillars. These 7 pillars are 'CARICOM'. C stands for capacity building, through scholarship, training and technique, India has been helping in the capacity building of CARICOM countries, for the next 5 years, we will add 1000 slots to the ITEC scholarship...for CARICOM, we will work to make forensic centres...with CARICOM friends, India is ready to work in parliamentary training also...A stands for Agriculture and Food Security," he added.

PM Modi reached Guyana on the third leg of his three-nation visit.

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in a special gesture

"A shared commitment to sustainability! In a very special gesture, the President of Guyana and my friend, Dr. Irfaan Ali, took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) movement by planting a tree with his grandmother and mother-in-law," PM Modi said in a post on X.

In Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, he met Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of G20 Summit.

"Investment in @WHO is an investment in global health security. My thanks to Prime Ministers @narendramodi, @jonasgahrstore, Lawrence Wong, @sanchezcasrejon and @LMontenegropm for their support and contributions to the WHO Investment Round," Tedros Adhanom said in a post on X.

In his response, PM Modi said a healthy planet is a better planet and India is working actively in this sector.

"Dear Tulsi Bhai, A healthy planet is a better planet. India is working actively in this sector. We are attaching great priority to integrating technology too. At the same time, we will strengthen global efforts in this regard," PM Modi said.

Addressing the G20 Session on 'Sustainable Development and Energy Transition' at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi underscored India's initiatives across key sectors such as housing, water resources, energy, and sanitation to promote sustainability.

"At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro today, I spoke on a topic which is very important for the future of the planetSustainable Development and Energy Transition. I reiterated India's steadfast commitment to the Sustainable Development Agenda. Over the past decade, India has undertaken numerous initiatives in sectors like housing, water resources, energy, and sanitation which have contributed to a more sustainable future," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi emphasised that India achieved its Paris Agreement goals ahead of schedule.

"We in India, guided by our cultural values, have been the first to fulfil the Paris Agreement p programme is an example of this commitment," he said.

