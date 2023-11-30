"India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action:" PM Modi ahead of his visit to UAE for COP28

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has always walked the talk when it comes to climate action and added that even during the G20 Presidency, climate was high on priority.

In his departure statement ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, PM Modi also noted that the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration also included concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development.

"India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, and Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards Mother Earth," the Prime Minister said, according to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

"In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development. During our G20 presidency, climate was a high priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP-28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," he said.

According to the departure statement, COP28 will also provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a path for future action on climate action.

The visit of PM Modi to Dubai comes at the invitation of President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I am travelling to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on December 1, 2023. I am happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, which has been an important partner for India in the field of climate action," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

He also noted that the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities at the Voice of Global South Summit, which was convened by India.

"It is important that efforts in the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development," the statement read.

COP28, which stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 - December 12 this year.

Delegates from almost 200 nations will be present at the summit, including world leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Dubai later today.

PM Modi had earlier attended the Glasgow conference in 2021, during which he unveiled India's five-pronged 'Panchamrit' strategy to deal with climate change.

