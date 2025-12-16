'India has witnessed remarkable growth under PM Modi': King Abdullah II at India-Jordan Business Forum

Amman [Jordan], December 16 : At the India-Jordan Business Forum, King Abdullah II praised the economic growth of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted Jordan's strategic potential as a hub for expanding trade and economic cooperation, which would have far-reaching impacts that link South Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

King Abdullah II made the remarks during the India-Jordan Business Forum held in Amman on Tuesday.

"Under the great leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has witnessed great growth and we look forward to working with you all to take our economic partnership to further heights," he said.

The King expressed confidence that the forum would further strengthen bilateral ties between New Delhi and Amman, adding that the interactions were expected to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two nations. Welcoming the Indian delegation, he highlighted several areas for potential collaboration, including the IMEEC corridor and agriculture, which he said could yield mutual benefits.

King Abdullah II noted that Jordan offers a competitive advantage across key sectors, including food, fertiliser, pharmaceuticals, textiles, ICT, energy, mining, tourism, advanced manufacturing, and logistics.

"With Jordan's strategic location and FTAs and India's economic power, advanced industries, we have the potential to build an economic corridor that links South Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. We invite you to leverage Jordan's location to build integrated logistical and processing hubs through IMEC routes in order to enable Indian and Jordanian agricultural and industrial exports..."

He expressed confidence in the forum and said that it would serve as a "catalyst" for new joint investments, ventures, and knowledge transfer.

In his concluding remarks, he invited the two nations to bring themselves closer through the opening of new avenues, long-term partnerships, and investments.

Earlier, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II personally drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum during his official visit to the country on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince, who is the 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad, accompanied PM Modi for the museum visit.

The visit to the Jordan Museum was part of Prime Minister Modi's packed schedule in Amman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jordan as part of his three-nation visit.

On Tuesday, in a post on X, he hailed the outcomes of his visit to Jordan, noting they mark an important and meaningful step in the expansion of ties between New Delhi and Amman. The Prime Minister said that the wide-ranging outcomes of the visit, spanning sectors from renewable energy to digital innovation, reflect the growing depth of the India-Jordan partnership.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the List of Outcomes from Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jordan.

These include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Technical Cooperation in the field of New and Renewable Energy, an MoU on Cooperation in the field of Water Resources Management and Development, a Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora, renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025-29, and a Letter of Intent on cooperation in sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

From Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first official visit to the African nation. In the concluding phase of the tour, the Prime Minister will visit Oman.

