India highlights its healthcare services at UNSC meet

India on Tuesday (local time) said it has taken a holistic approach towards healthcare and highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme saying it is based on the twin pillars --expanding access to primary healthcare services and providing insurance coverage for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

These remarks were made by Ashish Sharma, Counsellor Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations at the UNGA meeting on Global Health and Foreign Policy.

"India has taken a holistic approach towards healthcare. Ayushman Bharat scheme is based on the twin pillars --expanding access to primary healthcare services and providing insurance coverage for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization," he said.

Sharma said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the importance of strong primary health care systems, increasing investments in health, and effective public health systems.

"India believes that equity is of critical importance for global health. Our efforts should focus on the provision of technical and financial support for building capacities of the Member States," Sharma said.

Keeping in line with the approach of 'One Earth, One health', India has continued to contribute to the global action against the COVID pandemic through the supply of medical countermeasures and vaccines to over 150 countries, Sharma highlighted.

India has supplied more than 170 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 96 countries and 2 UN entities, including more than 14 million doses as grant to 47 countries and UN peacekeepers.

Sharma said that India has offered indigenously developed COVID-19 mitigation technologies, solutions and products, which are affordable, effective and safe to interested countries.

"The motto of the Government of India, `Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust and effort' resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind."

"We are committed to partner with the Member States and other stakeholders to synergize our efforts to accelerate progress towards achieving sustainable development goals and universal health coverage," Sharma added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor