India hosts 13th UNGGIM Asia-Pacific Plenary Meeting on geospatial data for sustainable development

New Delhi [India], November 26 : India will be hosting the 13th Plenary meeting of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management for the Asia-Pacific region from November 26 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event, which will be hosted by the Survey of India (SOI), will provide an opportunity to share and exchange experience and capabilities among member countries to boost knowledge and expertise in the geospatial information field. Furthermore, the meeting is expected to provide the necessary bases for more active cooperation and also maintain and develop ties among member countries in different aspects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Surveyor General of India, Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, said that experts from 30 countries, including 91 delegates, would be participating in the event and from India, more than 120 experts would also be participating, where various subjects related to the geospatial sector would be discussed.

The four-day international conference of the 13th Plenary meeting of the UNGGIM has a theme of "Geo-enabling the Data Economy for Sustainable Development." The conference aims to give more insights into the pivotal role and use of geospatial data, processes and systems in the burgeoning digital data economy across the world.

The four-day conference will comprise a series of focused sessions with a regional seminar on "Cadastral & Land Management," followed by a seminar on "Integration of Geospatial & Statistical Information" on day one, and day two will comprise a regional workshop on "Sustainable Operation of the GNSS-CORS Network," followed by a seminar on "IGIF Implementation," with a focus on the development and strengthening of integrated geospatial information management and its capacities and capabilities.

