India hosts Bangladesh officials for Land Port Training under ITEC

New Delhi [India], October 21 : India is hosting 10 officials from the Bangladesh Land Port Authority as part of a specialised training program under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC).

The program, titled "Engineering Excellence: From Blueprint to Border," focuses on the master planning of smart, green, and resilient land ports. The training is organised by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI).

In a send-off ceremony held by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on October 20, Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) Pawan Badhe interacted with the officials before their departure.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the High Commission wrote: "10 officials from Bangladesh Land Port Authority travel to India to participate in a training programme under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme #ITEC. DHC Pawan Badhe interacted with Bangladesh officials during the send-off ceremony organised by @ihcdhaka on 20 Oct."

The ITEC program has played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral relations between the two countries. Over the past five years, India has provided training to nearly 3,000 young Bangladeshi officials across various disciplines, including accounts, audit, good governance practices, management, IT, data analytics, and renewable energy.

India and Bangladesh maintain strong bilateral relations based on shared history, language, and culture. This all-encompassing partnership has grown and matured into a model of cooperation in the region and beyond. Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner in South Asia, and India is Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner in Asia. Bilateral trade surged by nearly 44 per cent in the fiscal year 2021-2022, reaching USD 18.14 billion, according to official reports.

Cooperation in the power sector remains a cornerstone of India-Bangladesh relations, with Bangladesh currently importing 1160 MW of electricity from India.

