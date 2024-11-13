India hosts BIMSTEC countries for annual National Cancer Grid meeting in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], November 13 : India hosted senior cancer physicians and policymakers from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries at the annual meeting of the National Cancer Grid (NCG) from November 6 to 8 at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

the NCG is a collaborative network that includes over 360 cancer centres, research institutes, patient groups, and professional societies in India, along with 15 other countries.

According to a press statement by the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) on Wednesday, the meeting was aimed to introduce participants to the NCG's activities and provide a first-hand experience of cancer control practices.

The agenda covered several NCG initiatives and featured brainstorming sessions to discuss future projects. Key topics included participation in Virtual Tumor Boards, workforce development, support for cancer registries, and the twinning of cancer centres across regions.

"The event sought to familiarise participants with various activities of the NCG and to gain first-hand experience of cancer control. The meeting had a diverse agenda highlighting several NCG initiatives and included brainstorming sessions focusing on future initiatives. During the meeting, several collaborative initiatives were discussed, including participation in Virtual Tumor Boards, capacity building for workforce development, assistance with cancer registries, and twinning of cancer centres," the MEA stated.

This initiative is expected to enhance BIMSTEC cooperation in health by expanding the reach of cancer control activities in the region, thereby strengthening the broader BIMSTEC partnership.

