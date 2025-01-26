India, Indonesia reaffirm commitment to peace, stability, prosperity in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], January 26 : India and Indonesia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their bilateral partnership and enhancing regional and global cooperation during President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India as the Chief Guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo, discussed a wide range of issues, including strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Both the leaders welcomed the ongoing collaboration under the India-Indonesia-Australia trilateral format to address key challenges, including maritime domain awareness, marine pollution, and advancing the blue economy.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release said, "The two leaders agreed to strengthen efforts towards implementation of the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific for Peace, Stability, and Prosperity in the Region through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms with trust and confidence based on shared democratic values, strong belief in sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a shared commitment to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter."

Both leaders reaffirmed working together on regional and global issues of common interest while endeavouring to strengthen bilateral partnership through the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders also agreed to further strengthen people-to-people ties as a cornerstone of the India-Indonesia partnership. In this spirit, they welcomed the celebration of 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, recognizing the potential to further enhance cultural exchanges, people-to-people contact and tourism.

Both leaders welcomed efforts to synergize the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI), particularly highlighting Indonesia's co-leadership in IPOI, alongside France, on the Maritime Resources Pillar. They urged the officials to expedite the implementation of activities, including taking stock of fishing architecture, promoting sustainable aquaculture and mariculture, addressing Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, fostering cooperation with regional organisations such as Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), as well as advancing initiatives related to mangroves, environmental impact assessments, mapping exercises for marine mineral exploration, the press release said.

Taking the commitment to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region forward, both leaders reaffirmed commitment to regional peace and security and welcomed the ongoing cooperation under the India-Indonesia-Australia trilateral format to address common challenges, exchange views and explore opportunities for collaboration including in the areas of maritime domain awareness, marine pollution, blue economy and also under the frameworks of East Asia Summit (EAS), Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

India and Indonesia also welcomed the existing close coordination between India and Indonesia in the multilateral fora including UN and the G20. They emphasised the importance of South-South Cooperation and agreed to work together on issues of importance to the Global South. In this context, President Prabowo appreciated India's initiative in organizing Voice of Global South Summits.

Reaffirming their commitment to reformed multilateralism, they agreed to undertake joint diplomatic initiatives to further enhance cooperation in international forums, ensuring their voices continue to contribute effectively to shaping global governance.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, and other lawful uses of the seas, including unimpeded lawful maritime commerce and to promote peaceful resolutions of disputes, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, and the relevant standards and recommended practices by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In this regard, they supported the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and look forward to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) that is in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.

India welcomed Indonesia joining the BRICS as a member country and expressed confidence that it will further strengthen the BRICS solidarity and regional cooperation.

India is currently the Vice Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and leading the Working Group on Blue Economy with Indonesia. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen their cooperation in the Working Group on Blue Economy, where, as co-leads, they are implementing the work plan to drive sustainable socio-economic growth to foster balanced development while safeguarding the marine resources.

President Prabowo thanked Prime Minister Modi for the honour of being the Chief Guest on 76th Republic Day of India and the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit. President Prabowo invited PM Modi to undertake a visit to Indonesia on mutually convenient dates.

Notably, at the invitation of the PM Modi, President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto paid a State Visit to India from January 23-26. He also attended the celebrations of the 76th Republic Day of India as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including several Ministers as well as Senior Officials of the Indonesian government and a business delegation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor