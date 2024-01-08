India Is a ‘Great Friend’ of Bangladesh, Says PM Sheikh Hasina After Her Election Victory

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated that India is a "great friend" of Bangladesh, emphasizing the strong bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries. After winning the general elections and securing her fourth consecutive term, Hasina expressed gratitude for India's support during crucial moments in history.

"India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They have supported us in 1971 and 1975. We consider India as our next-door neighbour. I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India," said Hasina. She highlighted the resolution of many bilateral problems and expressed the commitment to continue working on economic progress and fulfilling promises made in their manifesto.

"We consider India as our next-door neighbour. We had many problems, but we resolved them bilaterally. So, I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India," she mentioned. Hasina reiterated her dedication to the development of the people and the country, emphasizing that economic progress would be a key focus in the next five years.

"I have a good relationship with every country because that is our motto," she added. In response to a question, Hasina expressed her humility, stating, "I am very simple, just a common person," while acknowledging the greatness of global leaders like former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike.

