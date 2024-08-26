"India is in favour of peace," JDU leader KC Tyagi on Israel-Hamas war

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Monday said that India is in favour of peace and ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking toabout the issue, Tyagi said that in the past few days, the Indian government has sent medical and food supplies to help Palestine and that the Indian government is in favour of ending the war.

"The Indian government is in favour of ending the war there. In the past few days, the Indian government has sent medical and food supplies to help Palestine. Hamas Hezbollah are different and Palestine is a separate nation which has been supported by Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well," he told ANI.

Mohammad Makram Balawi, who is the Secretary General of League of Parliamentarians for Al Quds met with Tyagi, MP Sanjay Singh, MP Javed Ali Khan, Ex MP Mohammad Adeeb, Ex MP Meem Afzal, Ex MLA Pankaj Pushkar, Ex MP Santosh Bhartiya, MP Mohibbullah, and Ex MP Danish Ali. They condemned Israel's aggression and expressed solidarity with Palestine, a statement from KC Tyagi's office said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge gaps in ceasefire negotiations and urged Hamas to accept it ahead of further negotiations expected later.

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, Blinken stated, "In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel accepts the bridging proposal and supports it. It's now incumbent on Hamas to do the same."

"And then the parties, with the help of the mediatorsthe United States, Egypt, and Qatarhave to come together and complete the process of reaching clear understandings about how they'll implement the commitments they've made under this agreement. But the next important step is for Hamas to say yes, and then, in the coming days, for all of the expert negotiators to get together to work on clear understandings on implementing the agreement," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor