India is likely to promote UPI, Rupay to de-risk itself

New Delhi, March 10 India is likely to promote UPI, Rupay and domestic e-commerce firms further, to de-risk itself from a strategic standpoint, Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities said in a report.

"We may see the Government of India move further ahead with PLI schemes and provide more sops/opportunities for companies to invest in new age areas such as EV, clean energy

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor