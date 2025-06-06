"India is most affected by terror attacks...we have to stand together": German parliamentarian to all-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad

Berlin [Germany], June 6 : An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with German parliamentarians, including Omid Nouripour, Vice President of the German Bundestag, Ralph Brinkhaus, Member of the German Bundestag and Armin Laschet, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Berlin on Friday.

The discussions focused on deepening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of counterterrorism and economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and democratic values.

Both sides emphasised the need for global cooperation to combat terrorism, with Nouripour highlighting India's experience with terror attacks and the importance of standing together against extremism.

"India is most affected by terror attacks, and extremism is undermining the security of the people and the trust in democracy & institutions. So, we have to stand together. These days, we have to stand on the side of the people of India and help without any escalation, so that the country is kept safe, like our colleagues are working hard for," said Nouripour.

He said that the meeting was fruitful and grateful and expressed his happiness over the exchange and potential for deeper cooperation, highlighting the importance of defending democracy and freedom.

"The meeting was very fruitful and very grateful. I am honoured to receive so many fellow members of the Parliament from the great place of India. As a friend of this country, I am happy that we could exchange. There is even more potential for deeper cooperation, but especially these days, India has been attacked, Russia and Ukraine have attacked the European order. It is time to team up and cooperate. If we can assist, it's needful because together we can defend our democracy, our freedom," he added.

According to the Indian Embassy in Germany, the delegation met Laschet, Brinkhaus, and Hubertus Heil, Member of the Bundestag and former Minister of Labour and Social Security. During the exchange, Indian representatives conveyed the nation's "unwavering united stand for Zero Tolerance for Terrorism" and clearly outlined their resolve "to not give in to nuclear blackmail." The discussions also touched on the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, with both sides recognising their joint role in ensuring global peace and security.

Prasad and the German parliamentarians discussed opportunities for economic partnership, leveraging Germany's economic strength and India's growing economy.

Armin Laschet also condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and peace in the region through continued dialogue.

Posting on X, he said that he was "grateful" for the meeting with the Indian delegation and underscored the strength of the India-Germany partnership, particularly on matters of global security.

In his public remarks in Berlin, Laschet said, "This is a very important moment in the geopolitical situation. We are happy to have India, a close friend of Germany, here in Berlin. I am deeply shocked at the brutal terrorist attacks on 22 April in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and their families. We strongly condemn the attack on civilians. Germany and Europe stand close to India, and we support your fight against terrorism. The current truce is encouraging. It is important that this calm is maintained and that dialogue continues. Stability and peace in the region are in everyone's interests. That is what we want to discuss."

Speaking after the meetings, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad called the interactions valuable and candid. "A very good meeting with the Vice Chairman of this majestic Parliament. We exchanged views on terrorism, he was very forthright. Terrorism is a global curse, and India's efforts to give security to its people are appreciated. Globally, we need to work together in the field of terrorism, and also, there needs to be good economic cooperation between these two great countries. Germany is a big economic powerhouse in the world. India is a big economic powerhouse in the world," he said.

The high-level engagement comes amid a complex global environment shaped by regional conflicts, rising security threats, and a pressing need for democratic nations to reinforce cooperation.

Both sides reiterated that mutual trust, shared democratic values, and coordinated efforts on counterterrorism and economic growth are central to their evolving partnership. With strong condemnations of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and renewed emphasis on regional peace and dialogue, the visit reflects the growing importance of India-Germany relations, with both countries seeking to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

