"India is today a provider of solutions..." EAM Jaishankar on President Murmu's address to parliament

India is today a provider of solutions ensuring basic facilities to its people, creating a modern infrastructure, and building a digital network, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, recommending to understand President Droupadi Murmu's address to the parliament in order to understand New India.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the EAM wrote, "India is today a provider of solutions, ensuring basic facilities to its people, creating a modern infrastructure, building a digital network, eliminating corruption in Government schemes and above all, overcoming policy paralysis," as he highlighted how President's address presented the achievements of this decade.

Jaishankar said that not only the Presidential address provided the country with a vision for 2047 centenary year, but also defined how today's India has been transformed over time.

"This ranges from enhancing self-reliance, reducing poverty, unleashing youth and women power and strengthening diversity," Jaishankar added.

He also said that India's ability to secure its own nationals abroad matches its reputation of that as a 'First Responder'.

"Our global positioning is reflected in a record of enhanced relationships. Presidency of G20, chairing SCO, taking forward Quad are notable developments," the EAM tweeted.

"Our journey as the Mother of Democracy progresses along with a determination to combat the scourge of terrorism," the tweet read further.

India's humane civilization also continues its forward march, etched more deeply in global consciousness, Jaishankar said as he strongly advised everyone looking forward to understanding New India to read the President's address carefully.

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the central hall of Parliament President Murmu on Tuesday said, "India has entered Amrit Kaal completing its 75 years of Independence. Amrit Kaal is a period of 100 years of Independence and making of a developed India. These 25 years is a period for all citizens to focus on duty."

The President described an India without poverty and full of prosperity.

President Murmu also lauded India's growing position on the world stage and said that the country is providing solutions to the world.

"Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world," the President said.

This is President Murmu's first budget session speech since assuming office in July last year. The President arrived in a ceremonial escort to Parliament to address the joint session at the start of the Budget session.

The budget session that began on Tuesday with the President's address will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

