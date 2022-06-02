India-Israel cooperation to be built in line with PM Modi's 'Make in India' vision

India and Israel's cooperation will be built in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" vision.

The intent was reiterated in a joint declaration marking 30 years of Israel-India relations during the visit of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visit to India.

Gantz was hosted by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and met with a celebratory Honor Guard. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepening defense ties.

During the bilateral discussion, the Ministers declared their intention to further develop defense cooperation between the countries in a manner that harnesses Israel's technological advance and operational experience, together with India's extraordinary development and production capabilities. Cooperation between the countries would be in line with Prime Minister Modi's "Make in India" vision.

"India and Israel share similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism. By working together, we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries," said Benny Gantz.

Gantz began his official visit to India on Thursday by honoring fallen troops at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Following the morning ceremony, Minister Gantz was hosted by his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, as the countries mark 30 years of official diplomatic ties and defense cooperation.

The parties reiterated their commitment to deepening and expanding defense cooperation by presenting a vision for future collaboration, outlined in a joint declaration, read the joint declaration.

On the Israeli side, the meeting was attended by Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon, Chief of Staff to Israel's Minister of Defense Maayan Israeli, Military Secretary Brig Gen Yaki Dolf, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate Yair Kulas and Israel's Defense Attache to India Col. Asaf Maller.

The Ministers conducted a discussion that covered topics including strategic global challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation and joint R&D.

They also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between the Indian DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Israel's Directorate for Defense R&D, which will enable the expansion of technological collaboration and development between the countries, added the declaration.

Lastly, the Ministers discussed partnerships within the Government-to-Government framework, military training, and technological cooperation with a focus on UAVs and defensive capabilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor