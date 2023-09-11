India, Japan hold first edition of Joint Services Staff Talks

New Delhi [India], September 11 : The first edition of Joint Services Staff Talks between India and Japan commenced in Tokyo on Monday.

The talks were held between India’s Integrated Defence Staff and Japan’s Joint Staff. Several important discussions were held to improve the interoperability and understanding of each other's Armed Forces.

The Indian delegation was led by Air Vice Marshal Ashish Vohra. The Japanese side was led by Japan’s Chief of Staff, Joint Staff General Yoshida Yoshihide at Japan's Ministry of Defence headquarters in Ichigaya.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, Prime Minister Modi's office said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the leaders acknowledged the constructive dialogue of the two countries throughout the year on their priorities for their respective G20 and G7 Presidencies, particularly in bringing the concerns and aspirations of the Global South to the fore," the PMO statement added.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the PMO statement added.

The PMO statement further added that the leaders held discussions on various facets of the India-Japan bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, technological collaboration, investments, and energy.

Earlier, India and Japan held the second Deputy NSA Strategic Dialogue and discussed enhancing cooperation in defence and economic security.

The meeting was co-chaired by India’s Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Vikram Misri and Japan’s Deputy Secretary General Keiichi Ichikawa.

In the meeting, representatives of both countries embraced enhancing cooperation in defence, economic security and critical & and emerging technology and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

