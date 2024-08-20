India, Japan important guards of Indo-Pacific region: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed India and Japan as 'important guards' of the Indo-Pacific region and said the partnership between the two nations is essential for peace and stability in the region.

He also lauded the increase in the bilateral and defence cooperation between the two nations in recent years.

Addressing the press following the 2+2 ministerial meeting, Rajnath Singh said, "First, I am delighted to co-host the third edition of India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogues, in India. I appreciate all ministers, their delegation and their staff for the wonderful interaction to take further ahead our special strategic and global partnership. I wholeheartedly appreciate their commitment to our bilateral relations. This year is important for both India and Japan because we are celebrating 10 years of our special global, strategic partnership."

Highlighting the engagements between India and Japan in the field of defence, the Defence Minister called 2023 as "milestone year" in defence engagement and said for the first time, the two nations held joint exercises in all three services.

"As two important stakeholders of Indo-Pacific, India and Japan are important guards of this region. So, this partnership is essential for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. 2023 proved to be a milestone year in our defence engagement...For the first time, joint exercises were held in all three services in one calendar year," Singh said.

"We have presented a Viksit Bharat vision for 2047 when we will be completing 100 years of independence. To become Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the building of domestic defence capability is an important part of this vision. I believe that cooperation with Japan in defence technology and industry will help us in making India a global manufacturing hub. India and Japan have a shared vision on Indo-Pacific. Convergence and common outlook is being made on for peace, security and stability in Indo-Pacific Region," he further added.

Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara also addressed the briefing and appreciated the defence exercises between the two nations. The leaders also discussed defence equipment and technology cooperation regarding the United Combined Radio Antenna (UNICORN).

"It was extremely gratifying to hold the third 2+2...I had a meaningful discussion with both the ministers during the Defence Ministers' meeting and then the 2+2...On the bilateral and multilateral joint exercises, we welcomed that Japan-India exercises between all the services are continuing," Kiharo said.

"We also discussed our defence equipment and technology cooperation regarding the United Combined Radio Antenna (UNICORN) to be equipped...We also discussed wide-ranging issues that unilateral changes to the status-quo by force are not acceptable wherever it may be," he added.

Earlier in the day, India is keen to become a developed country by 2047 and partnership with Japan will play an important role in the completion of this vision in areas such as defence technology and industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh said the bilateral ties between India and Japan have gained strength in all areas.

