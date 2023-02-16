India-Japan joint training Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' to begin tomorrow, set to further enhance defence cooperation

India-Japan joint training exercise "Dharma Guardian" will be conducted at Camp Imazu in the Shiga province of Japan from February 17- March 2.

The Ministry of Defence in a press release said that Exercise "Dharma Guardian" will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces, furthering the bilateral ties between the two nations.

It is the fourth edition of the joint military Exercise "Dharma Guardian" between India and Japan. The scope of the India-Japan joint training exercise covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban/urban terrain.

The troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) will participate in the joint training exercise. During the joint exercise, the armies of the two nations will share experiences gained during operations to bolster interoperability in planning and execution.

"Notably, in the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, Exercise DHARMA GUARDIAN which is an annual training event with Japan, is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of current global situation," the Ministry of Defence said in the press release.

The Indian Army contingent arrived in Japan to participate in exercise "Dharma Guardian" on February 12, where they received a warm reception. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), in a tweet, stated, "The contingent of #IndianArmy arrived in #Japan to take part in Joint Military Exercise #DharmaGuardian with Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces #JGSDF commencing at Aibano Manoeuvre Area, #Japan. #IndiaJapanFriendship"

The joint military exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations under a United Nations mandate, in addition to developing interoperability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two nations.

It further stated, "The training will focus primarily on high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level. During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids, including employment of aerial assets. The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor